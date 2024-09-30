Synapse (SYN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.87 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Synapse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Synapse has a total market cap of $84.10 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Synapse has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 213,204,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars.

