TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Hits $0.0222 on Major Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $129.28 million and $90.58 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00044307 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00014419 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,190,152,980 coins and its circulating supply is 5,830,472,625 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

