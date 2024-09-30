TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Reaches $0.0215 on Major Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $125.60 million and approximately $39.41 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar.

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00044368 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00014376 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007554 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,190,146,385 coins and its circulating supply is 5,830,464,473 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.