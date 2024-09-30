The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Andersons were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Andersons by 8.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,390,000 after acquiring an additional 303,711 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 933,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,325,000 after purchasing an additional 134,126 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,649,000 after purchasing an additional 36,594 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Andersons by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,091,000 after purchasing an additional 36,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Andersons by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $50.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.57. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $61.46.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

