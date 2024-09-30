The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,528,748 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,355,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528,748 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in KE were worth $47,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in KE by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of KE by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KE by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of KE by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEKE opened at $20.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $20.48.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.51 billion. KE had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price target on the stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

