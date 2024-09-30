The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 10,155 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of PACCAR worth $37,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in PACCAR by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 610,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after acquiring an additional 27,963 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at about $2,862,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 823,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,430,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 15.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 56,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 666,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,590,000 after purchasing an additional 105,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCAR stock opened at $98.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.99 and a 200 day moving average of $105.51. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $80.94 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. PACCAR’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

