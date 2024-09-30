The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 1,269 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $48,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,909,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 26.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 131,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 35.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,297,000 after purchasing an additional 18,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $1,402.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $802.46 and a 12 month high of $1,433.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,310.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1,285.00.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $75.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $32.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,350.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,438.24.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,659,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total value of $12,486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,186,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,659,098.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $46,454,828. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

