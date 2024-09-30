The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 6,881 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 871,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Avient were worth $38,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,368,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,035,000 after acquiring an additional 34,399 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Avient by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,128,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,196,000 after buying an additional 36,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Avient by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,818,000 after buying an additional 149,283 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 5.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,662,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,169,000 after acquiring an additional 82,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 28.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,470,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,813,000 after acquiring an additional 328,773 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVNT stock opened at $50.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.54. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $27.73 and a 12 month high of $51.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.40 million. Avient had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Avient’s payout ratio is 89.57%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

