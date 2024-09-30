The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $40,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Moody’s by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $473.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $470.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.19. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $298.86 and a 12-month high of $495.10.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $482.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $460.00 to $514.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $232,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,606.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total value of $848,010.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,647.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $232,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,606.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.