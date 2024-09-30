The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $45.89 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $45,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,910,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 46.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,179,000 after acquiring an additional 177,226 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,001,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,193.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 128,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,601,000 after acquiring an additional 125,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $55,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $511.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $486.15 and a 200-day moving average of $497.14. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

