The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $50.25 Million Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,886,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,228 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 4.03% of Canada Goose worth $50,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 17.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth $210,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Canada Goose by 2,048.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Canada Goose by 50.9% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the second quarter worth $338,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOS opened at $12.67 on Monday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $64.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.47 million. Analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

