The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $51.06 Million Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,298,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,827 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $51,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $43.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.90. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $44.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $351.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSEM shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

