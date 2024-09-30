The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 127.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,579,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446,033 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $48,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 399,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 338.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,106,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after acquiring an additional 853,587 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 411,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 331,964 shares during the last quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Kanzhun by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 348,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZ opened at $17.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 0.47. Kanzhun Limited has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $22.74.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $263.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BZ shares. Daiwa America raised Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kanzhun from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

