The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,595 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,506 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.60% of Popular worth $38,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Popular alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Popular by 57.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,008,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,859,000 after acquiring an additional 366,870 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 395.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 429,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 342,492 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 835,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,867,000 after buying an additional 286,450 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,997,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Popular by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,816,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,240,000 after buying an additional 216,855 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BPOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Popular from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Popular in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.22.

Insider Activity

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $577,499.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular Stock Down 1.0 %

BPOP stock opened at $98.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $105.01.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.80%.

About Popular

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.