The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New $39.07 Million Investment in John Hancock High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:JHHY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:JHHY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,074,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.29% of John Hancock High Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in John Hancock High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,151,000.

John Hancock High Yield ETF Stock Performance

JHHY opened at $26.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87. John Hancock High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

John Hancock High Yield ETF Profile

The John Hancock High Yield ETF (JHHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diversified portfolio of US dollar-denominated high-yield corporate bonds. The fund aims to maximize income with capital growth as a secondary objective JHHY was launched on May 1, 2024 and is issued by John Hancock.

