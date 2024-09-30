The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,010,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in GSK were worth $38,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get GSK alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

GSK Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.60.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. GSK had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.3843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 54.71%.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.