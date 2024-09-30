The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 68,653 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,230,328 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,653 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $44,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $40.80 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.39.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

