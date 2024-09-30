The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CME Group were worth $45,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CME Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 66.1% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 515.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Down 0.1 %

CME stock opened at $218.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.41. The company has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.70 and a 12 month high of $223.80.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CME

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,932,706.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,504.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

