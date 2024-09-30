Threshold One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.58 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $248.19 million and $6.58 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001075 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00013818 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,316.87 or 1.00024077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00007990 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006859 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00060870 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,836,969,966.7932 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02600471 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $9,138,460.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

