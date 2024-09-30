TNC Coin (TNC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10.90

TNC Coin (TNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. TNC Coin has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $10.90 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TNC Coin has traded up 62.7% against the dollar. One TNC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.83 or 0.00266707 BTC.

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com.

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.0004396 USD and is up 150.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $10.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

