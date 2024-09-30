Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 851 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $887.08 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $467.62 and a 52-week high of $959.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $835.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $712.98.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 66.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

