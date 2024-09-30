Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,310 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at about $7,866,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 176,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,526,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.3 %

MarketAxess stock opened at $254.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.88 and a 200-day moving average of $219.83. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.07. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $192.42 and a one year high of $297.97.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $197.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.47%.

MarketAxess declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MKTX. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MKTX

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total transaction of $142,915.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,146.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.