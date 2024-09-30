TrueFi (TRU) One Day Trading Volume Hits $19.00 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One TrueFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $110.46 million and $19.00 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueFi has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,263,325,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,178,916,823 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,263,325,829.1551602 with 1,178,915,088.071942 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.09887817 USD and is down -4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $18,651,340.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

