Truist Financial Cuts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $34.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $46.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on APA. Scotiabank reduced their target price on APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.81.

APA Trading Down 0.2 %

APA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.48. 849,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,219,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 3.24. APA has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.85.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that APA will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,555 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of APA by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 154,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 27,513 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,335 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in APA by 18.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in APA in the second quarter valued at $2,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

