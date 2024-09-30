Ultra (UOS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $748,193.76

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $35.20 million and $748,193.76 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0908 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges.

Get Ultra alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,307.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $340.54 or 0.00537914 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00036188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00077234 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007533 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 387,791,464 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 387,791,464.4028 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.09267001 USD and is down -4.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $843,218.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.