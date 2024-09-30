Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,665,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,770 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.3% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $216,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 85,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 646,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $88.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.50. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $89.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

