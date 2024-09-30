Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by MBB Public Markets I LLC

MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 901.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares during the quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 37,850.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.96.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $210.85 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.72 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.77 and a 200 day moving average of $200.67.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

