Venom (VENOM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $185.84 Million

Venom (VENOM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Venom has a market cap of $185.84 million and $1.37 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Venom has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Venom coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.66 or 0.00267549 BTC.

About Venom

Venom was first traded on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,239,363,065 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,239,180,559.88457 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.10341354 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,446,172.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

