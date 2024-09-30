Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $13,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 621.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,581,000 after purchasing an additional 203,166 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 16.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.73.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $250.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.85. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $278.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

