Zilliqa (ZIL) Reaches One Day Volume of $18.73 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $291.47 million and $18.73 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 19,667,675,111 coins and its circulating supply is 18,981,719,685 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

