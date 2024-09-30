ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,432,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,998 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.40% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $50,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $885,000. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 38,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,857,000. Finally, Alpine Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $28,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.03.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $24.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30. ZTO Express has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s payout ratio is currently 47.89%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

