11,900 Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,370,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,689,000 after buying an additional 127,783 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 116.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NXST opened at $165.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.94). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXST. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.63, for a total transaction of $155,107.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,906.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.82, for a total transaction of $532,828.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,412.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.63, for a total value of $155,107.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,906.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,112 shares of company stock worth $6,887,029. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Stories

