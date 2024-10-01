1,245 Shares in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Acquired by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Get PHINIA alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PHINIA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,408,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,848,000 after buying an additional 102,769 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PHINIA by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,317,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,869,000 after purchasing an additional 215,150 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 33.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,009,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,718,000 after buying an additional 251,650 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of PHINIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 780,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in PHINIA in the 4th quarter worth $16,896,000. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:PHIN opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. PHINIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $52.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.67.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.00 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on PHINIA in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded PHINIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get Our Latest Report on PHIN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PHINIA news, VP Michael Coetzee sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $42,939.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,353.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PHINIA

(Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.