137 Shares in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Purchased by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,835,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $4,798,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 34,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after buying an additional 23,895 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 67,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UFP Technologies news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 11,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total value of $3,458,718.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,130 shares in the company, valued at $13,915,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UFP Technologies news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.04, for a total transaction of $787,063.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,812,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 11,466 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total value of $3,458,718.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,915,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,134 shares of company stock worth $21,494,247. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $316.70 on Tuesday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.29 and a 52 week high of $366.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92 and a beta of 0.94.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 11.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.