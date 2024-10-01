1,907 Shares in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Acquired by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,216,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,983,000 after buying an additional 81,645 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its holdings in Cars.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 4,628,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,801,000 after acquiring an additional 90,222 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Cars.com by 25.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,972,000 after acquiring an additional 430,654 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cars.com by 19.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,078,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,252,000 after acquiring an additional 175,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 50.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after acquiring an additional 205,871 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $339,871.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 598,934 shares in the company, valued at $11,517,500.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cars.com Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.11. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.51 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARS. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cars.com from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cars.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cars.com from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

