1,980 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,980 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Evercore ISI raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.47.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $192.81 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $126.57 and a 1 year high of $196.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.20.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

