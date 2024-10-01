238 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

Shares of ASML opened at $833.25 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $567.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $853.67 and its 200 day moving average is $932.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

