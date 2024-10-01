3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares during the quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get AT&T alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91,578 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $157.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.