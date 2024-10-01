3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,304 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,828 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 65.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,977,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,841 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,697,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,335,000 after purchasing an additional 709,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5,858.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 646,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,265,000 after purchasing an additional 636,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $206.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.09 and a 200-day moving average of $191.50. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $214.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 84.87%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

