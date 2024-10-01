3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Caden Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 139,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,172,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,614,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $4,151,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $5,573,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Danaher
In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $8,229,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Danaher Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of DHR stock opened at $278.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.77 and a 200 day moving average of $258.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Danaher Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
