410 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $6,916,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $8,896,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,878,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.35.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 52,369 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.18, for a total transaction of $47,927,061.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,247,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,998,878,277.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 364,810 shares of company stock valued at $339,366,198 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $885.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $896.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $844.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.42, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $516.57 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

