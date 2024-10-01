42,000 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by Somnio Financial Group LLC

Somnio Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,168,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 9.0% of Somnio Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $263.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $264.44.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

