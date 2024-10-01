56,000 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.17.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $107.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.56. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $133.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

