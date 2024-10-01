A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Short Interest Update

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the August 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 963,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on A. O. Smith

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,173,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,716,000 after buying an additional 487,742 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.6% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,852,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,055,000 after purchasing an additional 400,304 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,257,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,693,000 after purchasing an additional 317,389 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,288,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,390,000 after purchasing an additional 168,911 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

AOS traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.94. 825,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,857. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $64.86 and a 52 week high of $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.06 and its 200 day moving average is $84.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.