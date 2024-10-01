ABCMETA (META) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $19,135.83

ABCMETA (META) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $19,135.83 and approximately $0.33 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008766 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001052 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00013672 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,971.86 or 0.99932759 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007697 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000002 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars.

