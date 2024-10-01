Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 0.7% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $164.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.39. The company has a market cap of $265.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

