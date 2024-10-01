Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 1,310 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 16,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 49,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,996,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,344,000 after acquiring an additional 70,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,518.4% in the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 102,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 98,143 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.29.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $167.19 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.32. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $2,780,226.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,280,514.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $2,780,226.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,280,514.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,225 shares of company stock worth $36,134,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

