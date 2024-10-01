AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Short Interest Down 8.4% in September

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 877,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,109,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,561,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,215,000 after buying an additional 472,944 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in AECOM by 451.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 481,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,617,000 after acquiring an additional 394,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,573,000 after acquiring an additional 258,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,752,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,464,000 after purchasing an additional 235,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACM has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.59. The stock had a trading volume of 560,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,147.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $104.63.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently -977.78%.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

