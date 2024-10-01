Aldebaran Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,664 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.6% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,993 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $459,245,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $493,715,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $355,673,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS opened at $96.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.54, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

