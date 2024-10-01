ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Upgraded by Sidoti to “Strong-Buy”

Sidoti upgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Saturday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

ALLETE Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $64.19 on Monday. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $65.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.33. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.24 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.7005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 67.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter worth $854,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 59.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 167.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,615,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,548,000 after purchasing an additional 35,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

